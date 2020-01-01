Sharon “Kay” Rea, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon “Kay” Rea, age 65, died at 4:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at her home.

She was born March 23, 1954, in Salem, the daughter of the late Leonard and Freda (Smith) Phillips, Sr.

Kay was a housekeeper for families in the Salem area. She was a loving and faithful wife, mother and grandmother. Kay enjoyed reading, cooking and gardening, especially with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Steve Rea, whom she married June 23, 1984; a son, James (Melissa) Rea of Salem; two daughters, Hollie O’Dell of Salem and Lisa (Dusty) Burch of Salem; a sister, Karen (Lloyd “Bud”) Morris of Salem; three brothers, Leonard (Kathy) Phillips of Florida, Larry (Randy) Phillips of Lincoln Park, Michigan and Charles Phillips of Canfield and five grandchildren, Austin, Jacob, Kasandra, Colsen, Conner.

Besides her parents, a brother, David “Pete” Phillips, also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Stark Memorial with Rev. Doug George officiating.

Calling hours will be held Friday 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A private family burial will be at Franklin Square Cemetery in Leetonia.

