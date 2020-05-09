Sharlene Kay Bender, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharlene Kay Bender, age 78, was rescued by her Savior Friday, May 8, 2020.

She was born October 24, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of the late Gerald L. and Dorothy (Watkins) Kay.

Sharlene was a 1959 graduate of Alliance High School and was a member of the First Christian Church in Salem.

She last worked at the Columbiana County Courthouse in the Adult Probation department. Sharlene previously worked as a legal secretary for Attorney Earl Schory and also served as the clerk of Salem City Counsel.

Sharlene loved traveling and especially enjoyed the beach and visiting Walt Disney World with her family. She liked reading and found strength and inspiration in the words of many great authors. One of her hand-written quotes from an unknown author was, “Don’t use time carelessly for it can never be retrieved. Life is precious!”

Survivors include a daughter, Deneen M. Green of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; two sons, William R. (Gina) Panzott, Jr. of Austintown and Matthew M. (Addie) Bender of Salem; seven grandchildren, Joshua Kruegel, Jacob (Jen) Kruegel, Danielle (RJ) Vukovich, Sadie Green, Gianna Panzott, Elise and Olivia Bender and two great-granddaughters.

Besides her parents, a brother, Dennis W. Kay also preceded her in death.

A special word of thanks goes to Dr. Thomas Vrable and the loving staff at Crandall Medical Center for their care over the last two years.

“He reached down from on high and took hold of me; He drew me out of deep waters. He rescued me from my powerful enemy, from my foes, who were too strong for me.” Psalms 18:16-17 NIV

Private services will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Tom Coffee officiating.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharlene’s memory can be made to the The Big Reach Center of Hope, PO Box 53, Greenford, OH 44422.

