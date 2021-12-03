Shannon M. Leininger, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shannon M. Leininger, 41, died Thursday, December 2, 2021.

She was born on January 31, 1980 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of Gary Leininger and the late Diane (Snyder) Leininger.

Shannon was a 1998 graduate of Salem High School, where she played softball and was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

She was a dog lover, having rescued several over the years, including her beloved Sissy.

Survivors include her father, Gary (Beth) Leininger of Salem; siblings, Abby (Phil) Bennett of Salem, Seth Leininger of Salem, Kobe Leininger of Salem. Maternal grandmother, Marilyn Snyder of Salem; paternal grandfather, Fred Leininger of Salem and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Besides her mother, she was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Betty Leininger and maternal grandfather, James Snyder.

Private Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, 935 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460 or the Columbiana County Humane Society, 1825 S. Lincoln Ave., Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

