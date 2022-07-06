SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shane Morrison, 49, of Salem, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in the comfort of his home.

He was born March 4, 1973, son of Toni Taylor (Quinn) and the late Larry Morrison, of Salem.

Shane graduated from Salem High School, Class of 1991.

He dabbled in buy-sell-trade and previously worked as a server in area restaurants. His most impactful work was as a supportive caregiver to his grandmother, Esther Quinn. During a brief illness Esther experienced, Shane selflessly cared for her and read her Bible scriptures to ease her heart.

He loved the fresh outdoors, camping and kayaking with his sisters and playing frisbee golf. Music was a big part of Shane’s life. Shane enjoyed singing karaoke with family, listening to hard rock and attending music festivals with his brother, Ryan. He and Ryan followed the “Kotton Mouth Kings,” attending several live shows. Shane had a unique smile that charmed. His family will miss the tricks, pranks and jokes they came to expect from Shane’s mischievous smile. Charming and caring, he brightened days with his magical slight-of-hand. The Cleveland Browns have lost an avid fan.

Shane is survived by his mother, Toni Taylor of Salem; his son, Brandon; sisters, Tiffany Morrison, Bree Taylor, Samantha (John) Lucas and Danielle (Levi) Poling and brother, Ryan Taylor, all of Salem. He loved his grandmother, Esther Quinn and Shane made a great impact on his loving nephew, Hayden Poling. He even taught “Hay-Hay” how to take his first steps. Close cousins and a host of aunts and uncles will deeply miss Shane.



In addition to his father, Shane was preceded in death by his grandfather, Louis Quinn and paternal grandparents.

