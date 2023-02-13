SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shane Freid Earl, 65, of Salem, Ohio died at 3:55 a.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Shane was born December 10, 1957, in Salem to Ernest and Saundra (Schukert) Earl.

He graduated from Salem High School and Alliance Vocational School in 1976. He also attended Youngstown State University studying electronic engineering.

Shane was employed at Ventra Salem, LLC for 41 years. He worked as a press operator, paint operator, team leader, inspector and finally as a dimensional management specialist.

He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force serving in the First Combat Evaluation Group. He was an Auto Tracking Specialist receiving secret security clearance and a Good Conduct Medal.

An avid member of the Amiga Computer User Group, he had a passion for computers, all electronics and science fiction series/movies.

Survivors include his wife, Diana L. (Dean) Earl, whom he married July 12, 1994; one son, Andrew Way of Brooklyn, Ohio; a daughter, Kimberly Stryffeler-Caffey and son-in-law, Jeffrey Caffey, of Salem; one brother, Michael Earl of Salem; two sisters, Dawna and Deby Earl, both of Salem and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Robin Earl and two brothers, Shawn and Scott Earl.

Per Shane’s wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shane Freid Earl, please visit our floral store.