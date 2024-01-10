SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Seth Karl Leininger, 29, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Born on December 12, 1994, in Salem, Ohio, Seth was the beloved son of Gary and Beth (Schenk) Leininger.

Seth was a 2013 graduate of Salem High School, where his enthusiasm for sports shone brightly. As a member of the soccer and baseball teams he showed his competitive spirit and the importance of teamwork.

He was a valued employee at JWB Supply in Lisbon for over a decade.

An avid outdoorsman, Seth found solace and joy in the embrace of nature. He was happiest when he was hunting, fishing, or riding his motorcycle through the scenic routes. His love for adventure was matched only by his love for his family and his pets, especially his loyal dog, Rosco. Seth was a devoted fan of the Cleveland Browns, never missing a game and he carried a passion for hockey, cheering on the Pittsburgh Penguins with the same fervor.

Seth was a member of the Eagles in Lisbon.

Seth’s life was a testament to the bonds of family. He is survived by his parents, Gary and Beth Leininger of Salem; his dear siblings, Abby (Phil) Bennett and Kobe (Regan Crosser) Leininger, both of Salem; his cherished maternal grandparents, Karl and Barb Schenk of Salem; paternal grandfather, Fred Leininger of Salem; his beloved nephew and niece, Jack and Ellie Bennett and his girlfriend, Hannah. His memory will also be treasured by his JWB family, John, Gina, Justin, Jim and Bill and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, each of whom found in Seth a source of joy and friendship.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Shannon Leininger and paternal grandmother, Betty Leininger.

Seth’s legacy is one of love, laughter, and the beautiful moments shared with those he touched throughout his too-short life. A memorial service to celebrate Seth’s life will take place on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at the Salem First Methodist Church. Friends and family are invited to gather and share memories of Seth one hour prior to the service at the church, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

If you would like to give a monetary donation, please donate to a charity of your choice in Seth’s name.

