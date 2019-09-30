Sarah K. Manning, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah K. Manning, 40, died Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born, March 2, 1979, in Salem, daughter of Eugene C. Sommers and the late Bobbie (Miles) Sommers, was born in Salem.

After graduating from Salem High School in 1997, she began working at Whitehouse Fruit Farms. A few years later, she accepted a position at Farmers National Bank in Damascus, where she went on to work for 15 years.

When Sarah wasn’t helping the community at work, she mainly enjoyed spending time with her husband and daughter. Some of her favorite activities were watching cardinals in her backyard in remembrance of her mom, riding in the Slingshot and Harley and spending time in the sun by the pool or beach.

She is survived by her husband, Jefferson J. Manning III of Salem, whom she married May 6, 2000; daughter, Kaylee N. Manning of Salem; father, Eugene C. Sommers of Salem; sister, Jennifer E. (Lloyd) Moore of Berlin Center; brother, Scott M. (Melissa) Sommers of Mentor and maternal grandmother, Helen Miles.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Bobbie E. Sommers; maternal grandfather, Dutch Miles and paternal grandparents, Gene and Josephine Sommers.

Friends and family will be received Friday, October 4, 2019, at Stark Memorial from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Alan Smearsoll, officiating.

Interment will be at Damascus Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.