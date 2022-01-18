SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Jane Gorby, 41, died Monday, January 17, 2022 at Altman Alliance Community Hospital.

She was born September 21, 1980 in Salem, daughter of the late Harry N. Sr. and Dorothy J. Gorby.

Sarah loved life and bingo. She had a huge heart and was loved by everyone that met her.

Sarah is survived by five brothers and two sisters, Jeffery (Elsie) Gorby of North Georgetown (with whom she resided), Rebecca Leymann, Nathan (Rebecca) Gorby, Thad (Tammy) Gorby, Charles (Rebecca) Gorby, Michael (Sheila) Gorby and Janie (Michael) Gorby, all of Salem.

Besides her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by a brother, Harry N. Gorby, Jr.

There will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services,

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sarah Jane Gorby, please visit our floral store.