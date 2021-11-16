Sarah Elizabeth Musacchio, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Elizabeth Musacchio went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

She was born on July 9, 1989, beloved daughter of James W. and Elizabeth A. (Harrison) Musacchio.

Sarah is survived by her son and the apple of her eye, Jude Anthony Musacchio; her loving parents, James and Elizabeth; her sisters, Jessica, Christina and Cayla and her brother, Cale.

Sarah was full of life and nothing could hold her down. She had an adventurous spirit and loved the outdoors. She loved music and concerts and loved entertaining people with her juggling and fire-spinning skills.

She was known by Ziggy to many of her friends, and she had many. Sarah always rooted for the underdogs in society, helping out friends and strangers even when she had no real resources to do so.

Sarah and her adventurous spirit will be sorely missed by us all.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Stark Memorial; followed by a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Allen Wilson officiating.

Burial will be at Hart Cemetery.

