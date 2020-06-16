Sara Mae “Sally” Pollock, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sara Mae “Sally” Pollock, age 77, went to meet her savior just after sunrise Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her home after a lengthy battle with multiple health issues.

She was born March 15, 1943 in Salem, daughter of the late Homer A. and B. Pauline (Blanchard) Miller.

Sally was a 1961 graduate of West Branch High School and 1965 graduate of Massillon School of Nursing where she earned her degree in Registered Nursing.

She had worked as an RN at Salem West Healthcare and Salem Community Hospital for a combined 37 years, retiring in 2005. Sally also volunteered for many years at Alliance Community Hospital and a Brownies Troop leader, a Cub Scout Den Mother and an AWANA leader.

She was an active member of Believer’s Christian Fellowship Church in Salem where she served as Elder of Spiritual Life, teacher, and head of the prayer chain. In addition, she was a mentor to many members within the church.

One of her greatest joys in life was anything having to do with her grandchildren. She created an oasis of love for all of her children, their spouses and all of her grandchildren at her home in Salem where she resided all her life. She attended and celebrated all of her grandchildren’s’ events and milestones with joy and pride. Sally loved traveling and vacations planned around her family. She was a marvelous cook, dedicating almost every Sunday to cooking for her family and anyone else who dropped by. She spent her life mothering those around her: first her five younger siblings, then her children, new nurses entering the field, her grandchildren and finally her great grandchild. She was a blessing to all who knew her, she will be greatly missed,

Her husband, the love of her life, Elmer James “Ike” Pollock whom she married August 28, 1965 preceded her in death May 17, 1977.

Sally leaves behind her three children and their spouses, Mary Ann (Rich) Esenwein of Columbiana, James Lawrence “Jim” (Kathy) Pollock of Salem and Brenda Lee (Rodger) Sharp of Salem; seven grandchildren, Daniel James Esenwein, Connor Douglas Sharp, Logan Alexander Sharp, Ryan James Pollock, Renee Lynn Pollock Brown, Shelby Lynn Esenwein and Ian Nicholas Sharp and one great grandchild, Hunter James Esenwein.

Besides her parents and husband, two siblings, Vonda K. McQuiston and Robert J. Miller also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Stark. Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. For the safety of the Pollock family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask. Burial will be held at Damascus Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, 2341 E. State St., Unit B, Salem, OH 44460.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

To view Sally’s obituary, send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sara “Sally” Mae Pollock, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 15, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.