SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra “Sandy” Marie Serrecchio Boggs, 59, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born April 19, 1962 in Youngstown, daughter of the late Michael and Irene (Jones) Serrecchio.

Sandy spent most of her life in Salem where she lived with her husband and two sons. She lived a life surrounded by those who loved her.

Sandy was a kind, warm, funny, loving woman who loved nothing more than being an amazing wife to Danny Boggs Sr.; mother to Danny Boggs Jr. and Michael Boggs and grandmother to Payton and Brysin.

She had an immense love of animals and was always surrounded by her pet dogs. Some of her proudest moments were celebrating her 40th Wedding Anniversary with her husband, Danny Sr., seeing her son, Danny Jr. get married to her first daughter-in-law, Megan (Keba) Boggs and seeing her son, Michael and fiance, Ashlyn give Sandy her first grandchild. Sandy was taken too soon, but she will always be with us.

Memorial visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Monday, January 17, 2022 at Stark Memorial. The family requests that visitors please wear masks and practice social distancing.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To view Sandy’s obituary, send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sandra “Sandy” Marie (Serrecchio) Boggs, please visit our floral store.