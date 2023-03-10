BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra P. Mink, 87, died Monday, March 6, 2023 with her children at her side.

Sandra was born on November 12, 1935 in Edgewood, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late George Phillips and Helen Phillips Fowler nee Bartilson.

Sandra was a 1953 graduate of Edgewood High School and went on to receive a Bachelor’s in Education from Westminster College in 1960. She received her Master’s in Accounting from Youngstown State University in 1979.

Sandra was a Business Education teacher at South Range High School for 35 years. She was a hard-working, energetic, fun-loving, intelligent person who truly wanted the best for kids. Mrs. Mink founded Academic Challenge in her district in Mahoning County and in 1990 was the first county school to host an Invitational Tournament and coached the “little school in the sticks”, to become the team to beat. Advisor to National Honor Society, Student Council and Student Business Leaders. Mrs. Mink also coached the boys golf team that went to the state championship. She was active in NEA, OEA, NEOEA and as Union President for South Range teachers helped negotiate and won longevity pay.

Once retired Sandra was secretary at Bethel Friends Church for 25 years and an active member.

She was a member in the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Eagles club. Sandy enjoyed reading, watching her animals but mostly loved her family and friends …101

Survivors include her four children, David (Christine) Mink of Houston, Daniel Mink of The Woodlands, Texas, Marty (Bobby) Campana-Kowalewski of Boardman and Jennifer (Bob) Porter of Canton; one sister, Lillian Glasgow of Parker, Colorado; one brother, Paul (Pauly) Phillips of Pittsburgh; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, April 22 2023 at Bethel Friends Church in Poland, Ohio. Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Service to follow at Bethel Friends Church in Poland.

In Lieu of flowers please make a memorial contribution to the Pavilion Fund at Bethel Friends Church. The pavilion was Sandy’s vision that she hoped would be used for generations.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences or donate to the pavilion fund, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

