Sandra L. Sheldon, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. Sheldon, 74, died at 2:10 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019, at University Hospitals of Cleveland.

She was born August 15, 1945, in Salem, daughter of the late Burton B. Jr. and Betty (Morris) Sutter.

Sandra was a 1963 graduate of Salem High School.

Survivors include her husband, Kevin M. Sheldon, whom she married December 31, 1996; a son, Allen (Lynne) Alesi of Salem; a daughter, Brenda (Dale) Alesi Feldhaus of Oak Harbor; a sister, Becky (Ron) Remsey of Vienna; a brother, Bill Sutter of Salem; five grandchildren, Derek, Sarah, Shane, Sadie, Seth and three great-grandchildren, Zachary, Cora and Emerie.

Besides her parents, a brother, Burton B. Sutter III and a sister, Anne Simpson, also preceded her in death.

A private service was held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Alumni Association, 330 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.