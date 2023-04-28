SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. Sheen, 83, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, in Salem.

She was born June 30, 1939, in Columbiana, Ohio daughter of the late Wayne and Lillian (Shepard) Karns.

Sandra was an area resident her entire life.

Sandra attended the Salem City Schools.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Salem.

She enjoyed fishing, cross-stich, baking and decorating cakes, as well as houseplants, especially orchids and violets.

She is survived by daughters, Cindy (Donald) Walzer and Cheryl Snow, all of Salem and Lisa Poynter (Robert Gorby) of North Benton; sister, Dee Dee Mellott of Austintown; brother, Tim Cioffie of Youngstown; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Her husband, Carl Sheen preceded her in death in 2002; they were married April 4, 1981. She was also preceded in death by her companion, George Bergman; daughter, Debra Ann Holman; grandson, Matthew Graham and a sister, Linda Karns.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023 and at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at the funeral home with burial to follow at the Hope Cemetery Chapel, in Salem.

