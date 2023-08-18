CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held at Grandview Cemetery in Salem for Sandra J. Teck, 73, of Canfield who passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Sandra was born on May 12, 1950, in Salem, the daughter of the late William and Jane Schaffer.

Sandra was a graduate of Salem High School class of 1968. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Kent State University and her master’s degree from Youngstown State University.

Sandra was an elementary school teacher in the Boardman School District for 38 years. She began her career at Market Street Elementary School where many of the staff became Sandy’s dearest friends. She was blessed with so many friends that she considered family and will be dearly missed.

Sandy was witty, kind and had a contagious spirit. Those who knew her loved her. She left her mark on the world through the countless children she taught. Her devotion and love to her husband and daughter was never ending. They will always carry her memory with them.

Sandra leaves her husband of 42 years, Ronald Teck whom she married in 1981; one daughter, Jessica LaRosa and her husband, James, of Raymond, New Hampshire and one sister, Susan McCracken of Salem.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Following Sandra’s wishes the family held a private service at the Grandview Cemetery Chapel and she was laid to rest with her parents.

“When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.”

