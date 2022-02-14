SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel Edward Phillis Jr., 56, passed away at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health on Sunday, February 13, 2022 surrounded by family.

He was born October 14, 1965 in Salem, Ohio.

Sam attended Greenford Christian Church and he loved the Lord Jesus more than anything, He found himself outside more than not.

Sam graduated from United Local in 1984 and pursued a career in manufacturing.

Sam and his wife of six years, QinMei enjoyed spending time in nature. From raising foul to kayaking Lake Erie, Sam & Mei were constant adventurers.

When the season happened, Sam’s determination was found waiting in a tree stand from the dawn until dusk waiting for the perfect deer. And while turkey hunting, they served as a team, listening and watching.

The journey was an important piece in Sam’s life. He believed the perfect ice fishing hole couldn’t be close to shore, but rather six miles out. The time Sam spent outside was always with Mei and important to who he was. He would find arrowheads and bottles, that he collected throughout the years. He raised his two sons to appreciate the outdoors as well and you could often find them in the woods searching the ground for treasures.

Sam was a valuable presence and will be dearly missed.

In addition to his wife, QinMei (Ding) Phillis, Sam is survived by his parents, Samuel E. and Mary Ellen (Weaver) Phillis and his children, Zachary (Allie) Phillis and Camden Phillis. His siblings, Pamela (Scot) Myers, Brenda Phillis and Darren (Kim) Phillis.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 at the funeral home with his brother-in-law, Pastor Scot Myers officiating.

