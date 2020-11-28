Sally Heitzenrater, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Heitzenrater, 86, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Community Care Center in Alliance.

She was born November 15, 1934, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Howard and Mary (Woods) Sprankle.

Sally was a earned her bachelor’s degree at Indiana University.

She worked as an art teacher.

Sally was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and St. John’s Lutheran in McCandless.

She was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed art, painting and nature.

Her husband, Robert I. Heitzenrater, preceded her in death in 1997.

Survivors include two sons, Dwight (Wendy) Heitzenrater of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania and Troy (Cheryl) Heitzenrater of Salem; four grandchildren, Justin, Jenna, Jessica and Samantha.

Besides her parents and husband; a brother, Richard Sprankle also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Stark Memorial with Pastor Alan Smearsoll officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020, and 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., Thursday, December 3, prior to the service.

For the safety of the Heitzenrater family, please adhere to social distancing, do not linger and bring your own mask.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, December 4, 2020, at Round Top Cemetery in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 251 S. Broadway, Salem, OH 44460.

