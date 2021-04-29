Ryan Anthony Wyatt, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ryan Anthony Wyatt, 24, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at his residence.

He was born February 27, 1997 in Fort Myers, Florida, a son of Mark Anthony Wyatt II and the late Teresa (Castelucci) Custer.

Ryan was a 2016 graduate of Salem High School.

Ryan was working as a freelancer for online streaming.

He truly enjoyed playing video games and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his father, Mark Wyatt of Quincy, Illinois; four brothers, William Wyatt of LaBelle, Florida, Nathan Levans of Salem, Noah Levans of Salem, and Brodie Wyatt of Quincy, Illinois; paternal grandparents, Mark (Blanche) Anthony Wyatt of LaBelle, Florida; maternal grandmother, Lois A. Castelucci of Salem; aunt and uncle, Jessy (Nola) W. Catelucci of Salem; aunt and uncle, Debbie (Dustin) Lewis of Okeechobee, Florida; aunt and uncle, Rick (Louise) Young of Georgetown; and a host of cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Teresa (Castelucci) Custer and maternal grandfather, Jeffrey W. Castelucci.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial with Pastor Ben DeMar officiating.

Please adhere to social distancing and and bring your own mask.

Burial will be held at later date at Grove Hill Cemetery.

Donations may be given to the family to help offset funeral expenses.

