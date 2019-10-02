Ruth Anne (Martin) Shaffer, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Anne Martin Shafer, 87, passed into the arms of Jesus, Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Ruth was born in Canton, Ohio, December 31, 1931, at Timken Mercy Hospital. She was the daughter of Frank Martin and Isabelle Louise Murray Martin.

Ruth graduated from Canton Lehman in 1949 and went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts in elementary education at Mount Union College, graduating in 1953. Ruth was a Tri-Delta-Theta Sorority sister while at Mount.

Ruth married Dr. H.G. Shafer July 17, 1954, at the First Presbyterian Church in Canton. The newlyweds lived in Cleveland while Gene finished Dental School.

Ruth taught sixth grade in the East Cleveland School System.

Ruth and Gene moved directly to Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where Gene practiced dentistry in 1956 and had their two children. They returned home in 1958 to raise their children.

Ruth was an active deacon and enjoyed singing in the choir as a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Salem. Growing up she was a lifelong Presbyterian.

Ruth studied fashion design and gourmet cooking. Her interests included sewing, gardening, antique auctions and theater. She was active in AID and the President of the Salem Community Theater Board. Ruth enjoying her summers at Chautauqua and loved her children and grandchildren.

Ruth is survived by her husband, H. Gene Shafer; brother, Frank L. Martin, Jr.; son, Hal Shafer (Tici); daughter, Carol Shafer Brown; five grandchildren, Matthew (Angelina) Shafer, Catherine (Michael) Newland, Anne (Jamie) Martyniak, Chris (fiancé, Danielle) Brown and Laura (Josh) Selway; four great-grandchildren; two great-grandsons, Hudson E. Selway, Benjamin E. Shafer and two great-granddaughters, Sophia Kate Newland and Olivia Katie Newland.

A victorious celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 29, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church of Salem, with the Reverend Hal Shafer, officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., followed by the service, Friday, at the church.

Interment will not be conducted at this time.

The family wishes to thank all the Blossom Nursing Rehabilitation Center staff for their loving care and support and All Caring Hospice for their gracious merciful caring for Ruth. She was gifted in her care by Visiting Angels and those God called to be by her side to care for her with quality of life during her transition, M. Susan Frenger, Beth Meyers and Christina “Tina” Shultz.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 436 East Second Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

