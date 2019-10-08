Ruth Ann Gray, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Ann Gray, 81, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 5, 2019.

She was born April 8, 1938, in Wellsburg, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Arthur and Edna (Donahue) Woods.

For over 35 years, Ruth worked at Salem Community Hospital in Dietary, where she made life-long friends and many happy memories.

Some of her joys were shopping, reading, traveling and spending time with her family.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Ruth (John) Crider of Alliance, Edna (Steve) Crist of Homeworth, Janet (Mike) Sessor of Canton and Pam (Mark) Trybend of Salem; her only son, Herman (Debbie) Gray of Salem; three sisters, Martha (Merle) Hall, Hazel (Dave) Wilson and Gerry (John) Long, all of West Virginia; ten grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and two blessings on the way. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, all of these she loved and touched deeply.

Besides her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Bywaters, Dolly Huggins and her grandson, Herman Richard Gray III.

Friends and family will be received from 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Damascus Friends Church, 28857 Walnut Street, Damascus, OH 44619, with a celebration of Ruth’s life immediately following, with Pastor Steve Lowe, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 9 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.