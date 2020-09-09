Ruth A. Rowlands, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth A. Rowlands, 82, went to be with the Lord and her husband Saturday, September 5, 2020 surrounded by her family. She passed away very peacefully at the Salem Regional Medical Center, after stays at both Auburn and Blossom Nursing Homes.

Ruth was born on May 25, 1938, the daughter of the late Edward S. Hendricks and Rose E. (Milliken) Hendricks Hughes.

Ruth graduated in 1956 from Leetonia High School.

Ruth worked as a press operator at Church Budget Press and babysat children in her home for many years.

Ruth had a deep faith in God and was a member of the Damascus Friends Church-Salem Campus (formerly Southeast Friends) for many years. She served as Education Chairperson and Sunday School teacher, as secretary to several of the pastors and as pianist/organist for many years.

She loved gardening and canning, was a great cook and the best cookie baker. She loved babysitting, having her family visit and organizing family events.

Her husband, Albert, whom she married on June 15, 1956, preceded her in death on March 16, 2020.

She is survived by her two daughters, Jamie (Bill) French of Salem and Karen Pollock of Guilford Lake; son, Jim of Fayetteville, West Virginia; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, soon to be 11 and sisters, Beverly Beachler and Joy Jurina, both of Salem.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Carl and Paul; her sisters, Ethel Dinsio and Evelyn DeRoads; son-in-law, John Pollock and her granddaughter, Erin Pollock.

A memorial service for both Ruth and Albert is being planned for a later date. Until then, please keep their family in your thoughts and prayers.

Memorial contributions may be made to Reach for the Stars, 440 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460. Reach for the Stars is a program that provides students with disabilities with real life training experiences through their gift shop, local artisans and Ohio-based companies.

A special Thank You to staff at Fresenius Dialysis Center, Blossom Nursing Home, Auburn Skilled Nursing, and Salem Regional Medical Center for their wonderful care during the pandemic and the past year.

