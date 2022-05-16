SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth A. May, 96, lifelong resident of Salem, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

She was born May 17, 1925, the daughter of Earl S. May Sr. and Elta (Park) May.

She was a member of First Christian Church of Salem.

Ruth graduated from Salem High School with the Class of 1943. She played trumpet in the marching band and after graduation in an all women’s band.

She also played baseball for the Red Caps team. Ruth had a love for animals, including the horses at the Hanna Farm, her dogs and cats, especially Mamma Kitty.

She was very active all her life, often walking around town with friends. She was a member of the Salem Golf Club, Westville Country Club and other golf courses. She enjoyed bowling and traveling on a women’s league and received the Ohio Bowlers Hall of Fame Honor. For many years Ruth and the family went camping locally at Spring Valley and Westville Lake and they also did some camping in Canada up until 2015.

Ruth worked making canteens during WWII. She then went on to work at the Central Clinic, Salem Hospital for about 30 years as an EKG technician from which she retired. Ruth was too active to stay retired so she went back to work at Salem China, then went on to work another 20 years at Farm and Dairy/Lyle Printing as a collator. She finally retired at almost 90 years of age.

Ruth, who will be greatly missed, is survived by a nephew Jeffrey (Liz) Leach; Melissa (Joshua) Calista, Lacie and Ave Causer, Rodney Leach’s children; Laurie (Charles Talbot) Chaffee, James (Tiffin) Leach, Ryan ( Amanda) Leach, John (Amy) Leach, Rachel Whitman, Connie (John) Bristol, Angela (Edward) Blair and their families, Pamela (Phil) Wickersham’s children, Joshua and Haley, Dianne Leach and friends.

Ruth was preceded in death by, her parents; a brother Earl Sidney May, Jr. 1995; sister, Betty J. (May) Leach 1995; brother-in-law, Dale M. Leach 2016; nephew, Rodney M. Leach 2019 and niece, Pamela A. Wickersham 2020.

Special thanks to the staff at Lexington Place Assisted Living Salem, Akeso Home Health Care, Salem Regional Medical Center and Community Hospice.

As per her wishes there will not be any services. Interment will be a Grandview Cemetery at a later date.

If desired, donation may be made in Ruth’s honor to Community Hospice of Salem at 2341 E. State St., Suite B, Salem, Ohio 44460 or www.myhospice.org.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

