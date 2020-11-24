Russell Carl Loudon, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell Carl Loudon, passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 22, 2020.

He was born May 24, 1928, in New Garden, Ohio, son of the late Arthur and Dora (Meehan) Loudon.

The family moved to Winona in 1942.

He was a 1946 Salem High School graduate.

Russ went on to study at the Ohio State University and furthered his education at the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science.

He served his apprenticeship at the Eckard Funeral Home in Akron, Ohio and became a licensed funeral director and embalmer in 1950. During that time, he met his wife of 64 years, Marilyn Williams, who was a nursing student at Akron General Hospital. They got married on July 14, 1956. Together they moved to Salem where he purchased part ownership of Stark Memorial from Jack R. Harroff, along with partner James Giffin, who later retired. Russell became the sole owner of Stark Memorial in 1978 and was dedicated to his work for 60 years, until he retired in 2019.

Russell took pride in his community involvement. His memberships included the First Presbyterian Church, Saxon Club, Salem Hose Club, past President and member of the Salem Rotary Club, Salem Elks, a 64-year Mason, Al Koran Shrine and was the last remaining founding member and past President of the Winona Ruritan Club. Other accomplishments include past President of the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce, a 25-year member of the Board of Trustees for the Salem Community Hospital, board member of the Salem City Health Department, former Chairman of the United Way, and Chairman of the Salem Jubilee Ball. Russel was also honored by the Salem Historical Society as the Citizen of the Year in April of 2018 and was given a special award by The Salem Chamber of Commerce and the Beautification Committee for the beautiful landscaping that surrounded Stark Memorial which enriched the community for many years.

Russell took pride in entertaining and honoring the members of the Salem Color Guard and their spouses. He enjoyed providing the funeral home lawn for seating and providing various snacks to all those in attendance during the former annual Jubilee Parades. He was a strong supporter of the Columbiana County Fair and the 4-H Steer Program.

Russell is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughter, Julie (Sam) Johnson and his two grandchildren, Paige and Hayden Johnson, who were the joy of his life and sister, Olive Arlene Yarian of Denver, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Eugene Loudon.

A private service will be held for the family.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Remembrance Celebration will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Salem First Presbyterian Church, 436 E. Second Street, Salem, OH 44460, The Winona Historical Society, P.O., Box 85, Winona, OH 44493, or The Salem High School Alumni Association, 330 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460, in honor of Russell Loudon – Class of 1946.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

