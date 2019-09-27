Ruby Marie Kurtz, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby Marie Kurtz, age 89 died in Salem, Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Ruby was born October 24, 1929 in Erie, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Jessie (Sterrett) Brozell and Donald J. Brozell.

Ruby graduated from Mill Creek High School in Erie.

Following graduation, Ruby moved to Salem and met her husband-to-be, Wilbur H. Kurtz on a blind date.

She was employed at E.W. Bliss Co. in Salem for nine years. She then raised her family and helped her husband with the farm. After her children were grown, she worked as head cook at Salem Community Hospital for 21 years retiring in 1994.

Ruby was a great citizen who served as a Precinct Judge for the Board of Elections for 35 years, volunteered for the Red Cross and served her Lord faithfully on the Social Committee at First Friends Church in Salem, where she was a member since 1950. She had a strong faith and was a fervent woman of prayer. She and Wilbur enjoyed dancing with the former Salem Square Wheels Square Dance club for over 30 years.

Survivors who will dearly miss her include her husband of 69 years, Wilbur H. Kurtz, whom she married July 23, 1950; a daughter, Debra K. (Sam) Grate of Salem; a son, Donald E. (Karen) Kurtz of Hartville and six grandchildren, Mollie, Titus (Hanna), Kassidy, Raegan Kurtz, Valerie (Dominic) Williams and Angela (Matthew Heim) Grate.

She was preceded in death by her parents and only sister, Marlene (Brozell) Osborn.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at First Friends Church in Salem with Pastor Pete Fowler officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be at Locust Grove Cemetery.

Donations can be made in Ruby’s name to her favorite charity, First Friends Church Building Fund, 1028 Jennings Ave., Salem, OH 44460.

The family would like to thank the staff at Grace Woods Senior Living and Salem North Health Care for their love and support for Ruby after her stroke. Sincere thanks also to her sister-in-law and friend, Anna Marie (Sister) Kurtz for her love and always-willing help. And, to all the friends, family and church members who visited Mom in her last months. God’s blessings on you all.

