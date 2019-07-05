Royal A. Schiller, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Royal A. Schiller, 88, died at 10:25 a.m., Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Circle of Care.

He was born December 28, 1930, in Salem, the son of the late Royal Lamar and Ann (Reardon) Schiller.

Royal was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

He attended St. Paul Elementary and Salem High School. Royal completed his bachelor’s degree at Fen College, now Cleveland State University, in 1954.

Royal worked as an engineer at the E.W. Bliss Co. until he entered the United States Army from 1954-1956.

After his military service, he was a research and development engineer at Babcock and Wilcox in Alliance. In 1966, he began his teaching career as an assistant professor at Kent State University in Salem, where he taught just about every mechanical engineering course available for 25 years. As if that wasn’t enough, in 1970, he began law school at the University of Akron, while still teaching a full load. In 1973, he was awarded Juris Doctorate and passed the bar exam. He practiced law part-time. For many years, he was on the planning commission and chairman for many years.

He was a life member of Salem Historical Society, Salem Elks Lodge #305 and Independent Hose Company. Royal had memberships in many antique and classic car clubs. Royal was a man of many interests and known for his sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Susan (Gibson) Schiller and her siblings and spouses, William K. (Barbara) Gibson and Jane G. (Robert) Salter and their families.

Besides his parents, a son, David Andrew Schiller and a niece, Heather Gibson, also preceded him in death.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Church, with Father Robert Edwards, officiating.

A private burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul School Foundation, 925 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460 or Salem Historical Society, 208 South Broadway, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

