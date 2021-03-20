Roy Lane Crick, Guilford Lake, Ohio

GUILFORD LAKE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy Lane Crick, 60, died Friday, March 19, 2021 at his home.

He was born April 9, 1960 in Alliance, son of the late Ronnie and Marjorie “Louise” (Eberling) Crick.

Roy was a 1978 graduate of West Branch High School and attended Kent State Salem, receiving his bachelor’s degree in business law.

He was owner/operator of a commercial construction company for 35 years.

Survivors include his daughters, Rachel (Nick) Wolfe and their children, Dakota Wolfe, Taylor Crick, Damon Wolfe, Tristan Wolfe, Kaysie Wolfe and Kane Wolfe of Lisbon; Melissa (Corey) Witherspoon and their children, Isaac Witherspoon and Corbin Witherspoon of Salem; step-children, Anthony and Samantha Rhodes of Lisbon; sister, Ronda Norataj; brothers, Ronnie “Allen” Crick, Richard “Kevin” Crick, Robin “Dean” Crick and Ryan “Lee” Crick.

Besides his parents, a sister, Renee “Cricket” Crick also preceded him in death.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, March 24 one hour prior to service at Stark Memorial from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the funeral home with Pastor Randy Savage officiating.

Burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Please adhere to social distancing, do not linger and bring your own mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or Visiting Angels, 1285 E Pidgeon Road #A, Salem, OH 44460.

