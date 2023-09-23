SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy D. “Doug” Smith, 75, of Salem, passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center, with his wife, Jenny, by his side.

He was born to the late Roy J. and Martha V. (Radcliff) Smith in Salem on July 20, 1948.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 50 years, Jenny (Stewart) Smith; children, Stewart D. Smith of Rapid City, South Dakota and Brian P. Smith of Columbiana; granddaughters, Sherri (James) Patti of St. James, New York and Kyra Drummond of Salem; two great-grandsons, Cassian Pattie, Lennon Drummond and sister, Penny Jo (David) Kuttler.

Preceding him in death is his brother, Craig W. Smith of Salem.

Doug dedicated 35 and a half years to General Motors, retiring at the age of 57. He held a strong passion for antique cars and regularly attended car shows and swap meets. Doug was a self-taught woodworker and highly skilled intarsia artist, known for his meticulous craftsmanship. His woodworking talents were put to good use as he crafted plaques and gifts for friends, family, and various organizations.

Doug was also known for his sense of humor and love of pranks. He had a knack for pulling good-natured tricks on his friends and family, bringing laughter and joy to their lives.

He enjoyed traveling, especially visiting family in South Dakota and Florida. Doug was widely recognized for his generosity and unwavering support for his loved ones and friends.

Calling hours for Doug will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at Stark Memorial from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home the following morning at 11:00 a.m., with Reverend Leonard Moore of First Christian Church, officiating. Calling hours one hour prior.

He will be laid to rest at Burgholz Cemetery, Burgholz, Ohio.

