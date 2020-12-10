Roy A. Walther, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Reverend Roy A. Walther went to be the with Lord at the age of 91 on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

He was born September 15, 1929 in Portsmouth, Ohio, son of the late Ralph and Vera Lucille (Rigg) Walther.

He received his undergraduate degree from the Asbury College in Wilmore, Kentucky in 1957 and attended Methesco Theological Seminary in Delaware, Ohio.

Roy and Dorothy began their ministry in 1963 in the United Methodist Church in Antioch, Ohio and in June of 1967 was ordained an Elder in the Northeast Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church. His full-time ministry spanned 34 years and included charges in several churches in the East Ohio Conference. He retired from full-time ministry in 1997.

In retirement, Roy and Dorothy moved to Copeland Oaks in Sebring, Ohio where he served in various ways, most notably as treasurer for Friends of the Library for 22 years. During his time at Copeland Oaks, he also served on the Community Spiritual Committee and as treasurer of the Residents’ Association.

Roy had a passion for loving people and preaching the Gospel of Christ. He continued his ministry in his retirement. At the Damascus UMC he served as Pastor of Visitation for eight and a half years and also on the Mission’s Committee.

Roy was a loving husband and father and is survived by his wife, Dorothy Jean (Prestwood) Walther and his two sons, Roy, Jr. (Bert) and James Ralph (Jay) and four grandchildren, Beth, Jimmy, Becca and Jon.

A private ceremony for the family will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

A Memorial Service for friends and loved ones will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roy’s name to either the Damascus United Methodist Church Missions Fund, 300 Valley Road, Damascus, OH 44619 or to the Copeland Oaks Retirement Community Lifecare Fund, 800 S. 15th Street, Sebring, OH 44672.

