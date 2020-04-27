Rosemary Catherine (Kaiser) Zeigler, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary Catherine (Kaiser) Zeigler, age 66 died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born January 16, 1954 in Salem, daughter of the late Carl R. and Perina (Benedict) Kaiser.

Rosemary was a 1973 graduate of Salem High School and played in the marching band and volunteered for the Choir Boosters.

She had worked as a crew member at Burger Chef, Rentwear in Canton and was a laundry assistant at American Laundry and Dry Cleaning, retiring in 2002.

Rosemary was a member of First Christian Church where she played bells and was very involved in the church. She a member of the local TOPS group, was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader, a props mistress and actor at Salem Community Theater. When she was younger, she was a member of 4H.

Survivors include two sons, Karl Zeigler Jr. of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania and Pete (Becky) Zeigler of Salem; three brothers, Richard Kaiser of Conway, South Carolina, Tim (Sandy) Kaiser of Columbus and Carl (Marilyn) Kaiser of Columbus and three grandchildren, Brittany, Ryan and Andrew.

A celebration of life will be held be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blossom Activities Department, 109 Blossom Lane, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rosemary Catherine (Kaiser) Zeigler, please visit our floral