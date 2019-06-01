Rose Mae Blackburn Obituary

Breaking News
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Mae Blackburn, age 82, died at 9:07 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born April 7, 1937 in Martin, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Andy and Julie (Hickman) Fitch.

Rose was a member of Damascus Friends Church – Salem Campus.

Rose was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her husband, Billy C. Blackburn whom she married October 1, 1955; three sons, Ronald Blackburn of Salem, George (Kay) Blackburn of Falkville, Alabama and Billy R. (Melissa) Blackburn of Salem; daughter, Sandy (Gary) Colian of Salem; two brothers, Jess (Berneda) Fitch of Salem and Virgil Fitch of Surfside, South Carolina; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, two sons, Donald and Andy D. Blackburn; a sister, Opal Fitch and four brothers, Taylor, Johnny, Rush and Gordon Fitch, preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor William Fish officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park.

