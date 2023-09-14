SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2023, in St. Paul Catholic Church for Rose Marie (Quinn) Corl, 90, of Salem.

Mrs. Corl passed away Saturday evening, September 9, 2023, at Brookdale where she had been a patient for the past 18 months.

Rose Marie was born May 14, 1933, in Lisbon, the daughter of the late Bruno and Catherine (Ieropoli) Quinn.

She worked for Salem Community Hospital in the Central Supply Department for more than 20 years.

Rose was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and was part of the churches Bereavement Luncheon Team for many years.

She was also a volunteer at Salem Food Pantry, the Banquet of Salem and Salem Hospital after her retirement.

Rose also enjoyed traveling and playing cards.

Her husband George Corl, whom she married on December 16, 1950, passed away December 1, 2020.

Rose leaves three sons, George Corl of Westminster, California, Jeff Corl of Eugene, Oregon and Scott (Tonya) Corl of Clayton, North Carolina; three daughters, Diane (Michael) Ferreri of Salem, Nancy (Brian) Mayorga of North Lima and Sharon (Craig) Harvey of Salem; one sister, Shirley (Robert) Taylor and one brother, Jerry (Vicki) Quinn; as well as seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Rose was preceded in death by one son, Michael Corl; one sister, Mary Bilby and three brothers, Dominic, Richard and Carmen Quinn.

The family would like to thank the special staff at Brookdale who cared for Rose and her family for the past 18 months.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. Saturday, September 23, 2023, at St. Paul Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m.

A private burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery later Saturday, September 23.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rose M. Corl, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.