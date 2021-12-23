SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Josephine Schneider, 100, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Stone Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care in Alliance surrounded by her family.

She was born December 17, 1921, a first generation American, born in East Palestine to Italian immigrants, the late James and Teresa (Dell’aquila) Soldo.

Born “Rose Soldo,” she was the oldest of the five Soldo children.

Her first language was Italian and as a child, she would translate the newspaper for her father every day.

She married her first husband, Harold Brooks DeRoads, at the age of 19 and had eight children together. He passed away very young in 1967. Rose proudly raised her children all on her own, seven of which still lived at home.

16 years later she married her second husband, John F. Schneider and they remained happily married until he passed away in 2004.

Survivors include her children, Teresa (Dale) Ozimek of Venice, Florida, John (Peggy) DeRoads of Encintas, California, Helen (Nile) Beltempo of Salem, Gloria Simonian of Reno, Nevada, Rosemarie (Andy) Baillie of Belleville, Illinois and Barbara Bostwick of Salem; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husbands; two daughters, Mary Anne DeRoads and Kathy Gibb; also preceded her in death.

Throughout her life, she worked many jobs to support her family. The last 30 years she worked, she was a cashier at Salem Regional Hospital and when she retired, she continued to volunteer until the age of 94.

Rose was always an active member in her church, St. Paul Catholic Church of Salem. Some of her favorite organizations to work with were The Catholic Daughters, Funeral Buffets through her church and the Senior Card Club.

She loved her Monday manicures, music and dancing events, movies, bingo, art projects and even senior fitness activities at Stone Creek. She looked forward to visits from her eight children.

Friends and family will be received from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., Monday, December 27, 2021, at Stark Memorial.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 Noon, Monday, December 27, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

