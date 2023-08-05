SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosann R. Adams, 99, died Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Crandall Medical Center.

Rosann was born on July 02, 1924 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of the late William R. and Grace (Osborne) Richards.

Roseann was a homemaker and a member of First Friends Church in Salem. Rosann enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, and painting..

Her husband, Ralph Adams, whom she married February 08, 1995, died in 2018.

She is survived by children, Donald (Barbara) King of Salem and (Kathy Scott) Houser of Brimingham, Alambama; ten gandchildren; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Rosann was preceded in death by one sister, Ruth “Peggy” Richards.

A memorial service will be held August 19, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Copeland Oaks Chapel.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

