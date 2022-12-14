SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Thomas Sturgell, 65, passed away at his residence on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

He was born on October 5, 1957 in Salem, son of the late Thomas Franklin Sturgell and Betty Ruth (Paulin) Symons.

Ronald worked for various trucking companies. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and collected model trains.

Survivors include his sister, Jeane (Dwayne) Moore of Salem; a half-sister, Paula Sturgell; a half-brother, Steven Sturgell both of Middletown, Ohio; and nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Sturgell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

