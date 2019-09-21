Ronald “Ron” E. Libb, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald “Ron” E. Libb, age 92, died at 11:44 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born January 27, 1927 in Canfield, the son of the late Benjamin and Anna (Tomlinson) Libb.

Ron served in the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

He retired from Electric Furnace Co. in Salem where he worked as a welder-fitters.

Ron coached E. League in Salem, was on the VFW Drill Team, drove stockcar on the NASCAR and Marc Circuits, showed ponies at Lisbon and Canfield fairs, drove the White House staff when Vice President Quayle visited Hanoverton. Ron also was in the United Schools Hall of Fame and given the Eagle award. He gave many hours to the ministrials, school fairs, square dances, ran football chains, put up the flag at football games and helped to build the press box at United High School.

Ron also received a PHD award from Columbiana County JVS for being on the welding advisory board.

He was a member of the Ellsworth VFW Post 9571 and served as Grand Marshall in the 2019 Ellsworth Memorial Day Parade.

His wife of 63 years, Patricia (Rist) Libb preceded him in death October 26, 2018.

Survivors include two sons, Ronald F. (Jan) Libb of Prescot, Arizona, Scott (Cheryl) Libb of Alliance; a daughter, Dianna (Thomas) Richardson of Columbiana; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one brother, Rev. Russell Libb.

A daughter, Barbara J. Libb; a brother, Edward Libb and five sisters, Sara Schimley, Dorothy Fink, Margaret Bortmas, Betty Libb and Patty Pratt also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at Tuesday, September 24 at 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial with Rev. Russell Libb, officiating.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, September 24 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

