SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald “Ron” D. McLaughlin, 79, of Salem, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023 at his home.

He was born December 25, 1943, in Elkrun Township to Lawrence V. and Viola G. (Cusick) McLaughlin.

Ron was a 1961 graduate of Beaver Local High School, where was a star football player and held many school records for the state of Ohio.

A U.S. Army veteran, he served as a 1st Class Specialist while stationed in Okinawa, Japan.

He was a member of the Salem First Church of the Nazarene.

He retired in 2009 from Aim NationaLease where he worked as a master mechanic for 20 years.

Ron is survived by his wife, Janet (Allen) McLaughlin, whom he married on November 18, 1989; son, Daniel (Becky) McLaughlin of Toledo; two daughters, Veronica (fiancé, Carmelo Pappalardo) Mabry of Salem and Renee (Eric) Dickman of Monroeville; sister, Rella Anderson; four brothers, James (Charlotte) McLaughlin, Leroy (Joyce) McLaughlin, Leonard McLaughlin and Fred (Pat) McLaughlin; six grandchildren, Ashlee, Kevin, Jr., Eli, Sr., Erica, Matthew and Elizabeth and 18 great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth McLaughlin; brothers, Arnold and Larry McLaughlin; sister-in-law, Peggy McLaughlin and brother-in-law, Jim Anderson.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Saturday, February 18 at the Salem First Church of the Nazarene. A funeral service will follow at Noon with Pastor Matt Doerle.

Burial will be at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronald “Ron” D. McLaughlin, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.