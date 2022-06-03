LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lee “Ron” Bezeredi, 72, of Leetonia, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home early on the morning of June 2, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Vivian (Myers) Bezeredi and his loving wife, Alice Bezeredi.

He is survived by his siblings Walter, Michael, Thomas and Marilyn; children Brett (Amy) Bezeredi and Beth (John) Kufleitner; and grandchildren Josh, Connor, Ashlynn, Cooper, Tucker and Tanner.

Ron was a graduate of Salem High School, Class of 1968.

Later that year, he married Alice Louise Myers.

He was employed at the Crane Deming Company in Salem for 30 years until the company closed its doors. In subsequent years, he was an indispensable employee, friend and not-so-silent partner with the Kufleitner Automotive Group.

He was an avid golfer who played some of the most prestigious courses in the country as well as an automobile and Harley-Davidson enthusiast. Ron rode his motorcycles to beautiful destinations such as Daytona, Sturgis and Myrtle Beach, where he enjoyed much of his vacation time. Back in Ohio, he collected rustic antiques and built much of his log cabin home.

He is deeply loved and will be missed by many.

Friends and family may call on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial. A funeral service will follow immediately after.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either: Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley, 755 Boardman Canfield Rd., Boardman, OH 44512 or The Columbiana Cultural Collective, 11 N. Main, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

