SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Ingram Irey, 81, died December 24, 2021, at 1:20 p.m., surrounded by his family at Salem Regional Medical Center after a long battle with lung disease.

He was born April 16, 1940, in Salem, son of the late James and Dorothye (Hilliard) Irey.

Ronald was a 1958 graduate of Salem High School.

He served in the United States Army from 1958-1963. He served in Hawaii and Korea.

Ronald was a tool and die maker. He worked at King Tool and Die and O.K. Tool and Die. Ronald retired from GM Lordstown on January 1, 2001, after 30 years of service.

Ronald was a past commander of the Disabled American Veterans in Salem, a member of the Salem Jaycees, the Tri-State Antique Auto Club and the U.C.T. for 57 years.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 57 years, Glenda (Maurer) Irey; children, Barry (Kelly) Shuman of Texas, Ronald G. Irey of Salem, Dorothye Irey of Salem and daughter-in-law, Susan Shuman of Salem; 11 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Ronald was also preceded in death by his son, Donald Shuman, Jr.; granddaughter, Airica Shuman and brother, James N. Irey.

A private service will be held with Minister, Karen Vadino officiating. Burial will be held at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

