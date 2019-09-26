Ronald E. Moffett, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald E. Moffett, age 84 died at 10:03 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 1, 1935 in Salem, son of the late R. Edward and Geraldine (Perry) Moffett.

Ronald worked as an assembler for 25 years at General Motors in Lordstown and previously worked as a machine operator for 12 years at Hunt Valve Company.

He was a 1953 graduate of Salem High School.

Ronald was Protestant by faith. He was a director of Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers, a life member of the Independent Hose Co., a member of the Salem Italian American Club and past secretary of Perry Township Zoning Commission. One of his proudest moments, Ron and his wife, Kathy had the first 500-pound pumpkin at the Canfield Fair in 1991.

Ron served in the U.S. Army.

His wife, Kathleen Ann (Denkhaus) Moffett, whom he married June 30, 1962 preceded him in death January 29, 1998.

Survivors include a sister, Elaine Smith of Berlin Center.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Ellsworth Cemetery in Ellsworth with Pastor Bill Wilkins officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

