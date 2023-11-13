KENSINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday morning November 10, 2023, Ronald Eugene Marshall, 68, was called up to his eternal home in Heaven.

He was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on January 25,1955.

A 1974 graduate of United Local High School and married the love of his life, Belinda, on June 27, 1980.

He owned and operated his own successful business, Marshall Lawn Care, for the last 30 years.

Ron enjoyed building engines, drag racing, fishing, and boating but his real joy came from spending time hanging out laughing with his friends and family. He was a devoted member of the Columbiana Church of Christ. He was always ready and willing to help others in need even if it meant going without himself. All of our hearts are mourning his sudden loss and it will be felt across the entire community that he gave so much to.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years Belinda (Carroll) Marshall; father, Robert (Glen) Marshall; mother, Sadie (Courtwright) Marshall; and brother, Mark Marshall.

He is survived by his sisters, Linda Simon and Dee Orr; brothers, Gary Marshall and Randy Marshall; his six children, Luke (Kasey) Marshall of Salem, Shawn Marshall of Findlay, Ohio, Dani (Gary) Allen of Richland, WA, Wesley (Michelle) Marshall of Mechanicstown, Ohio, Jake (Angela) Marshall of Salem, OH and Tiffany (Craig) Randolph of Walton, Kentucky; and 19 grandchildren, Logan, Hudson, McKenna, Jayden, Dylan, Aiden, Brooklynn, Britan, Briella, Braxton, Bryce, Branden, Jazmin, Peyton, Ruby, Eva, Hadley, Gavin and Carter.

Celebration of Life will be Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 6:00 pm at the Columbiana Church of Christ 191 SR-14 Columbiana, OH 44408 with meal following the service.

Ron will be laid to rest next to his wife at Grove Hill Cemetery in Hanoverton.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

