Ronald David Geist, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald David Geist, 68, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Hospice House.

Ronald was born in Salem, June 12, 1951, a son of the late Russell F. and Mary (Sprowl) Geist.

He was a 1969 graduate of Salem High School and was a machinist, retiring from Circle Machine in Sebring.

Ronald was a member of the Salem AMVETS Post 45 and the VFW Post in Washingtonville.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War.

He enjoyed listening to 60’s music and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

He is survived by his wife, the former, Jean Arnoto, whom he married October 8, 2011; one son, Jason Geist of Canton; one daughter, Sarah (David) Kiernan of Medina; stepchildren, Greg (Dawn) DeCarlo of Austintown, Josh (Kayleigh) Post of Salem, Beth (Jerry) Beverly of Leetonia, Jennifer Kornbau of Burley, Idaho and Christinia Faulk of Leetonia; ten step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his previous wife, Eva Hardgrove Geist on November 7, 2003.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home with full military honors by the Salem Honor Guard.

Material contributions may be given the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Rd, Poland, OH 44514.

To send online condolences please visit www.starkmemorial.com.

