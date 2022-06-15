SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald A. Wood, 66, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his residence.

He was born December 29, 1955, in Salem, son of the late Kenneth L. and Jacqueline Lou (Metzgar) Wood.

He was a 1974 graduate of United Local High School.

Ronald worked as a machinist at Deming’s. Ronald also worked for Johnson Trucking Company and Keffler and Rose Mining Company.

He was a member of the National Tractor Pulley Association, where he built his own tractors for tractor pulling.

Ronald enjoyed watching his great-nieces’ and nephews’ sporting events.

Ronald was a member of Hanoverton Christian Church, where he was involved in bible study.

He is survived by his sister, Linda Godaway of Salem; brother, Terry (Deborah) Wood of Hanoverton; brother-in- law, Mike Gruszecki of Hanoverton; several nieces and nephews; and many many great-nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Wood; and sister, Karen Gruszecki.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Scott Davis officiating followed by burial at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Friends and family will be received one hour prior at the funeral home.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hanoverton Fire Department, P.O. Box15, Hanoverton, OH 44423 or Hanoverton Christian Church, 10251 Plymouth St., Hanoverton, OH 44423.

