Ron Wiant, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ron Wiant, 72, died Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born November 13, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late, Russell and Anna (Rohan) Wiant.

Ron served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He was a graduate of Youngstown State University with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Sciences in Law Enforcement Administration.

Ron worked for the City of Canfield as public works supervisor, retiring after 42 years.

Ron was a member of Bunker Hill United Methodist Church.

Ron was compassionate and caring. He was a humble man and preferred to work behind the scenes and always worked diligently to provide for his family. He enjoyed watching sports and attending Penguins hockey games. He took great pride in his home and enjoyed getting out on the tractor but his greatest passion was taking care of others and serving God.

Ron was a devout Christian and was an amazing witness to God’s grace.

He battled Parkinson’s disease with strength and humility. He was a loving husband, father and friend. His legacy will live on through his family and friends and he will be missed greatly.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce (Lewis) Wiant, whom he married October 27, 1979; two sons, David Daniel (Audra) Wiant of Bonne Terre, Missouri and Joshua Joseph (Heather) Wiant of Fountain, Colorado; daughter, Rebecca Ann Wiant of Ravenna; sister, Donna (Greg) Schaefer of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin; two brothers, Gerald (Betty) Wiant and Russel “Larry” Wiant, both of Austintown and seven grandchildren.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 22, 2021, at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church with his son, Rev. David Wiant and Rev. David Andrews, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Second Harvest Food Bank or Bunker Hill General Fund, 15096 W. Middletown, Beloit, OH 44609.

