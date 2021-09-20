Roger Lee Lindow, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Lee Lindow, 71, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Cleveland University Hospital with his family by his side.

He was born August 10, 1950, in Shawano, Wisconsin, son of the late Charles W. and Gladys (Ratliffe) Lindow.

Roger was a graduate of Bradford High School in Kenosha, Wisconsin and attended Gateway College.

He served in the United States Army, where he served two tours in Vietnam with the 173rd Airborne Division. Roger was a recipient of the Purple Heart and received many other accommodations.

He worked as plant manager for American Standard, retiring in 2015.

Roger enjoyed hunting with his son and grandsons. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Survivors include his wife, Joann (Casteel) Lindow, whom he married December 18, 1976; son, Steven (Kathleen) Lindow of Canfield; daughter, Jennifer (Timothy) Flannery of Spartansburg, South Carolina; sister, Linda Clausen of Kenosha, Wisconsin; four grandsons, Ricky, Robert, Jackson and Tucker; two great-grandchildren, Samantha and Timothy.

Besides his parents; brothers, Leroy, Charles and Jimmy and sisters, Rosemary and Ruthann; also preceded him in death.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021, at the funeral home with Rev. Robert Rowley officiating.

Burial will be held at Woodsdale Cemetery with military honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

