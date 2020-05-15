Roger Lee Clay, Sr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM – Roger Lee Clay Sr., age 80 died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born January 9, 1940 in Salem, son of the late Oscar and Dorothy (Schaal) Clay.

Roger worked as a maintenance electrician in Los Angeles, California. He lived in Los Angeles for 20 years, then moved to Maui, Hawaii. Although he struggled with Multiple Sclerosis for many years, he loved tinkering in his workshop for hours on end. Every single day in Maui was paradise to Roger. He and his wife returned to Salem in 2010 to reunite with their families.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon (McCartney) Clay, whom he married August 9, 1960; his only son, who was his pride and joy, Roger Clay Jr. of Hawaii and a sister, Karen Conrad of Toledo.

Besides his parents, a brother, Richard and one sister, Jean also preceded him in death.

No services will be held.

