Roger L. Stitle, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger L. Stitle, 85, died Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 20, 1935 in Diamond, son of the late Howard and Carrie (Boyle) Stitle.

Roger was a graduate of Goshen High School and attended Mount Union College.

He was the President of Stitle Construction (originally Stitle & Barnes). He retired in 1998.

Roger was a member of the Carpenter’s Union 171, Damascus United Methodist Church, where he served as past financial chairman, Homeworth Masonic Lodge, Akron Tadmor Shrine Club, past president of Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania Builders Association, West Branch Hall of Fame and former director of Citizens Bank.

He was an avid wood turner and loved saltwater fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Doris E. (Schneider) Stitle whom he married June 30, 1956 in North Georgetown; children, James (Sue) Stitle of Salem, Lou Ann (Robert) Geiger of Salem and Jerry (Tracie) Stitle of Homeworth; grandchildren, Alicia (Pete) Germano, Kate (Adam) Brenner, Eric (Jana) Stitle, Ellie Geiger, Lauren Stitle and Landon Stitle and six great-granddaughters.

Besides his parents, sisters, Jean Stitle Ruff and Carol Stitle Barnes and daughter, Lynne Stitle, also preceded him in death.

No service or calling hours will be held, however, a celebration of Roger’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Damascus United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 307, Damascus, OH 44619.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

