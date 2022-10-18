SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger H. Baker, Sr. passed away peacefully Saturday, October 15, 2022.

He was born April 3, 1934, in Moultrie, Ohio, son of Mark and Edith (Blackburn) Baker. Roger was the seventh child in his family, the youngest. His family moved to his current homestead in 1946.

Roger was a 1952 graduate of Salem High School.

During his working years, he was a farmer, truck driver and worked for Hanna Trucking and Green Trucking. After that, he was employed by Weingart Brothers Builders and then went on to be self-employed, building houses and construction work.

Roger and his wife became Amway distributors in 1981 and were fortunate to develop many friendships and to travel.

He was a member of Greenford Christian Church and served as an usher for many years.

His wife, Dorothy I. (Ohls) Baker, whom he married June 19, 1953, died June 13, 2015.

Survivors include six children, Deborah (Jeff) Zohnd of Columbiana, Roberta (Jim) Dixon of Volant, Pennsylvania, Diane (Ken) Detell of Salem, Roger, Jr. (Donna) Baker of Columbus, Darrell (Donna) Baker of Salem and Randall (Ruth) Baker of Salem; 19 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and one sister, Jean Reynolds of Springfield, Virginia.

Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by grandsons, Brandon Phillis and Aaron Zohnd; two brothers, Floyd Baker and Dale Baker and three sisters, Evelyn Dowling, Wilma Firth and Joan Tucker.

There will be no public services.

Burial will be at Fairmount Cemetery in Alliance, Ohio.

Donations may be made in his memory to The Big Reach Center, Greenford Christian Church, P.O. Box 53, Greenford, OH 44422 or The Brightside Project, P.O. Box 314, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

