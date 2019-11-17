Rodney Mason Leach, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rodney Mason Leach, age 73, died at 8:14 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born September 24, 1946 in Salem, son of the late Dale Mason and Betty Jane (May) Leach.

Rodney was a veteran of the U.S. Marines, serving during the Vietnam War.

Rodney worked for over 30 years as night superintendent for Sekely Industries, Inc. and previously worked at Electric Furnace Co.

He a member of Salem Independent Hose Club and Salem AMVETS Post 45.

Survivors include three sons, James (Tiffin Cisek) Leach of Livermore, California, Ryan (Amanda) Leach of Pendleton, Kentucky and John (Amy) Leach of LaGrange, Kentucky; five daughters, Laurie L. (Charles Talbot) Chaffee of Salem, Rachel Whitman of Atlanta, Georgia, Constance (John) Bristol of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Angela (Edward) Blair of Norfolk, Virginia and Renee (Travis) Barnes of Lisbon, who was like a daughter to him; a brother, Jeffrey (Liz) Leach of Chippewa Township, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; aunt, Ruth May; 12 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Stark Memorial with Reverend Robert Rowley officiating and military honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery at a later date.

Rodney’s obituary may be viewed and condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.