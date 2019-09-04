Rodney Keith Sawman, Carrollton, Ohio – Obituary

CARROLLTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rodney Keith Sawman, 49, died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Rodney was born November 20, 1969 in Mansfield, Ohio, a son of Dennis and Sheri Sawman.

Rodney was a 1988 graduate of Salem High School.

For the last six years he was working as a crude driver at Marathon.

Some of his favorite past-times were spending time with his two children, 4-wheeling and tinkering in the garage.

He was a member at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Salem.

Rodney is survived by one daughter, Melissa (Cameron) Brinker; one son, Adam Sawman; his father, Dennis (Jane) Sawman; two brothers, Danny (Vicky) Sawman and David (Cindy) Sawman; nieces, Vennesa, Danica and Sarah and a nephew, Jacob. He also leaves his beloved dog, Roscoe.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sheri Sawman.

Friends and family will be received Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 4 at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home, with Pastor Ted Ludwig with Everyone’s Welcome Church officiating.

A memorial luncheon will follow at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Salem.

To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

