Roberta Jane Beaumont, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta Jane Beaumont, 96, died Saturday, April 17, 2021 at her home.

She was born October 22, 1924 in Knox Township, daughter of the late Jack and Alda (Votaw) Roessler.

Roberta was a 1942 graduate of Cortland High School and a 1971 graduate of Hannah Mullins School of Nursing in Salem.

She worked as an LPN for 20 years at Salem Community Hospital, retiring in 1993.

She previously worked at Troll’s Jewelry in Salem.

Roberta was of the Methodist faith and some of her hobbies were going to garage sales and doing yard work.

Her husband of 54 years, Albert G. Beaumont Jr. whom she married November 23, 1942 preceded her in death May 30, 1997.

Survivors include two sons, Dale R. (Deborah) Beaumont and Robert W. (Marsha) Beaumont; grandchildren, Robert P. Beaumont and Julie R. (Richard) Uhl; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Graham Beaumont and Benjamin and Natalie Uhl.

A private graveside service will be held at Woodsdale Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To view send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

“Our family would like to extend a “Special Thank You” to everyone that visited, helped, or kept an eye out for Mom”

– The Beaumont Family

